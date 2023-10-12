Real Good Food Company Inc (NASDAQ: RGF): What Itâ€™s Worth And What To Do About It

Real Good Food Company Inc (NASDAQ:RGF)â€™s traded shares stood at 0.65 million during the latest session, with the companyâ€™s beta value hitting 0.32. At the last check today, the stockâ€™s price was $2.12, to imply a decrease of -4.30% or -$0.09 in intraday trading. The RGF shareâ€™s 52-week high remains $7.68, putting it -262.26% down since that peak but still an impressive 0.47% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.11. The company has a valuation of $15.23M, with an average of 54090.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 104.01K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Real Good Food Company Inc (RGF), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give RGF a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the companyâ€™s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.11.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Real Good Food Company Inc (NASDAQ:RGF) trade information

After registering a -4.30% downside in the latest session, Real Good Food Company Inc (RGF) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.35 this Wednesday, 10/11/23, dropping -4.30% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -36.10%, and -45.91% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -68.10%. Short interest in Real Good Food Company Inc (NASDAQ:RGF) saw shorts transact 0.18 million shares and set a 3.65 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.33, implying an increase of 77.28% to the stockâ€™s recent value. The extremes give us $7.00 and $11.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RGF has been trading -418.87% off suggested target high and -230.19% from its likely low.

Real Good Food Company Inc (RGF) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Real Good Food Company Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Real Good Food Company Inc (RGF) shares are -47.26% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -52.27% against 4.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 78.40% this quarter before jumping 105.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that companyâ€™s revenue will grow 41.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $61.16 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $73.48 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $40.01 million and $35.65 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 52.90% before jumping 106.10% in the following quarter.

RGF Dividends

Real Good Food Company Inc has its next earnings report out on August 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder companyâ€™s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Real Good Food Company Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The companyâ€™s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Real Good Food Company Inc (NASDAQ:RGF)â€™s Major holders

Real Good Food Company Inc insiders hold 2.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 67.04% of the shares at 68.40% float percentage. In total, 67.04% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 1.07 million shares (or 14.88% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.31 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is AWM Investment Company, Inc. with 0.7 million shares, or about 9.75% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $1.51 million.

We also have First Eagle Small Opportunity Fund and Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Real Good Food Company Inc (RGF) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2023, First Eagle Small Opportunity Fund holds roughly 0.29 million shares. This is just over 4.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.63 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.25 million, or 3.46% of the shares, all valued at about 0.54 million.