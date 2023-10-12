Performance Shipping Inc (NASDAQ: PSHG) Loss Of -2.27 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: Any Trouble To Come?

Performance Shipping Inc (NASDAQ:PSHG)’s traded shares stood at 4.61 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.34. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.15, to imply an increase of 27.98% or $0.47 in intraday trading. The PSHG share’s 52-week high remains $5.09, putting it -136.74% down since that peak but still an impressive 68.37% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.68. The company has a valuation of $25.22M, with an average of 0.75 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 458.66K shares over the past 3 months.
Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Performance Shipping Inc (PSHG), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PSHG a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $Pure Storage, Inc..
In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.
Click here for full details and to join for free
Performance Shipping Inc (NASDAQ:PSHG) trade information
After registering a 27.98% upside in the last session, Performance Shipping Inc (PSHG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.2900 this Wednesday, 10/11/23, jumping 27.98% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 18.13%, and -2.27% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -39.27%. Short interest in Performance Shipping Inc (NASDAQ:PSHG) saw shorts transact 1.35 million shares and set a 2.47 days time to cover.
Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.00, implying an increase of 46.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.00 and $4.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PSHG has been trading -86.05% off suggested target high and -86.05% from its likely low.
Performance Shipping Inc (PSHG) estimates and forecasts
An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -65.57% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -48.34% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.00% annually.
PSHG Dividends
Performance Shipping Inc has its next earnings report out between November 13 and November 17. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Performance Shipping Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.