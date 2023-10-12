Opgen Inc (NASDAQ: OPGN): Can A Stock Be Down -88.09% YTD, And Still Be A Loser

Opgen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN)’s traded shares stood at 2.6 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.69. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.34, to imply a decrease of -2.89% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The OPGN share’s 52-week high remains $9.05, putting it -2561.76% down since that peak but still an impressive 50.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.17. The company has a valuation of $2.99M, with an average of 12.21 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.08 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Opgen Inc (OPGN), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give OPGN a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.43.