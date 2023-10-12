Oneok Inc. (NYSE: OKE): At Current Prices, Does It Make Sense To Wait?

Oneok Inc. (NYSE:OKE)’s traded shares stood at 3.88 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.67. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $67.46, to imply an increase of 0.90% or $0.6 in intraday trading. The OKE share’s 52-week high remains $71.57, putting it -6.09% down since that peak but still an impressive 22.22% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $52.47. The company has a valuation of $30.20B, with an average of 5.66 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.62 million shares over the past 3 months.
Oneok Inc. (NYSE:OKE) trade information
After registering a 0.90% upside in the last session, Oneok Inc. (OKE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 67.56 this Wednesday, 10/11/23, jumping 0.90% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.96%, and 1.72% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 2.68%. Short interest in Oneok Inc. (NYSE:OKE) saw shorts transact 16.4 million shares and set a 2.12 days time to cover.
Oneok Inc. (OKE) estimates and forecasts
Looking at statistics comparing Oneok Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Oneok Inc. (OKE) shares are 1.83% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 46.09% against -6.60%.
An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 24.37% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 48.77% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 8.20% annually.
OKE Dividends
Oneok Inc. has its next earnings report out on October 31. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Oneok Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 3.83, with the share yield ticking at 5.68% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.
Oneok Inc. (NYSE:OKE)’s Major holders
Oneok Inc. insiders hold 0.46% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 70.38% of the shares at 70.70% float percentage. In total, 70.38% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 53.71 million shares (or 12.00% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.32 billion.
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 46.31 million shares, or about 10.34% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $2.86 billion.
We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Oneok Inc. (OKE) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 13.94 million shares. This is just over 3.11% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $860.35 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 12.18 million, or 2.72% of the shares, all valued at about 794.22 million.