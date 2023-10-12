Oneok Inc. (NYSE: OKE): At Current Prices, Does It Make Sense To Wait?

Oneok Inc. (NYSE:OKE)’s traded shares stood at 3.88 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.67. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $67.46, to imply an increase of 0.90% or $0.6 in intraday trading. The OKE share’s 52-week high remains $71.57, putting it -6.09% down since that peak but still an impressive 22.22% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $52.47. The company has a valuation of $30.20B, with an average of 5.66 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.62 million shares over the past 3 months.

Oneok Inc. (NYSE:OKE) trade information

After registering a 0.90% upside in the last session, Oneok Inc. (OKE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 67.56 this Wednesday, 10/11/23, jumping 0.90% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.96%, and 1.72% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 2.68%. Short interest in Oneok Inc. (NYSE:OKE) saw shorts transact 16.4 million shares and set a 2.12 days time to cover.