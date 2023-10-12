Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONTX) Is Worth Considering At $0.80

Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONTX)’s traded shares stood at 0.67 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.70. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.80, to imply an increase of 15.94% or $0.11 in intraday trading. The ONTX share’s 52-week high remains $1.49, putting it -86.25% down since that peak but still an impressive 22.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.62. The company has a valuation of $16.78M, with an average of 35460.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 49.67K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Onconova Therapeutics Inc (ONTX), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ONTX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.29.