Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONTX) Is Worth Considering At $0.80

Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONTX)’s traded shares stood at 0.67 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.70. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.80, to imply an increase of 15.94% or $0.11 in intraday trading. The ONTX share’s 52-week high remains $1.49, putting it -86.25% down since that peak but still an impressive 22.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.62. The company has a valuation of $16.78M, with an average of 35460.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 49.67K shares over the past 3 months.
Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Onconova Therapeutics Inc (ONTX), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ONTX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.29.
Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONTX) trade information
After registering a 15.94% upside in the latest session, Onconova Therapeutics Inc (ONTX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.8800 this Wednesday, 10/11/23, jumping 15.94% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.99%, and 2.56% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 23.90%. Short interest in Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONTX) saw shorts transact 50680.0 shares and set a 1.35 days time to cover.
Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.50, implying an increase of 89.33% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $5.00 and $11.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ONTX has been trading -1275.0% off suggested target high and -525.0% from its likely low.
Onconova Therapeutics Inc (ONTX) estimates and forecasts
Looking at statistics comparing Onconova Therapeutics Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Onconova Therapeutics Inc (ONTX) shares are 17.65% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -20.88% against 9.30%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -11.50% this quarter before falling -30.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -7.10% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $70k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $70k.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $57k and $56k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 22.80% before jumping 25.00% in the following quarter.
ONTX Dividends
Onconova Therapeutics Inc has its next earnings report out between November 13 and November 17. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Onconova Therapeutics Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.