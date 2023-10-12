Okta Inc (NASDAQ: OKTA) Has Decreased By 69.11 Percent This Year. Is It A Better Buy Than Others?

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)’s traded shares stood at 3.19 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.93. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $87.97, to imply an increase of 3.47% or $2.95 in intraday trading. The OKTA share’s 52-week high remains $91.50, putting it -4.01% down since that peak but still an impressive 49.85% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $44.12. The company has a valuation of $14.43B, with an average of 2.45 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.31 million shares over the past 3 months.

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) trade information

After registering a 3.47% upside in the last session, Okta Inc (OKTA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 88.00 this Wednesday, 10/11/23, jumping 3.47% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.77%, and 0.43% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 28.74%. Short interest in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) saw shorts transact 4.96 million shares and set a 1.68 days time to cover.