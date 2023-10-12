Okta Inc (NASDAQ: OKTA) Has Decreased By 69.11 Percent This Year. Is It A Better Buy Than Others?

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)’s traded shares stood at 3.19 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.93. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $87.97, to imply an increase of 3.47% or $2.95 in intraday trading. The OKTA share’s 52-week high remains $91.50, putting it -4.01% down since that peak but still an impressive 49.85% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $44.12. The company has a valuation of $14.43B, with an average of 2.45 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.31 million shares over the past 3 months.
Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) trade information
After registering a 3.47% upside in the last session, Okta Inc (OKTA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 88.00 this Wednesday, 10/11/23, jumping 3.47% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.77%, and 0.43% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 28.74%. Short interest in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) saw shorts transact 4.96 million shares and set a 1.68 days time to cover.
Okta Inc (OKTA) estimates and forecasts
Looking at statistics comparing Okta Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Okta Inc (OKTA) shares are 15.81% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 3,050.00% against 15.00%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 19.20% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 35 analysts is $560.79 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jan 2024, a total of 35 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $580.58 million.
OKTA Dividends
Okta Inc has its next earnings report out between November 28 and December 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Okta Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.
Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)’s Major holders
Okta Inc insiders hold 0.71% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 83.58% of the shares at 84.18% float percentage. In total, 83.58% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 15.16 million shares (or 9.67% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.05 billion.
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 12.76 million shares, or about 8.14% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $884.65 million.
We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Okta Inc (OKTA) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 4.83 million shares. This is just over 3.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $334.96 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.66 million, or 2.33% of the shares, all valued at about 305.53 million.