Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ: NTNX) Wednesday’s Performance: Up 48.72% From The Lows, Now What?

Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX)’s traded shares stood at 4.86 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.26. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $38.92, to imply an increase of 6.28% or $2.3 in intraday trading. The NTNX share’s 52-week high remains $37.20, putting it 4.42% up since that peak but still an impressive 48.72% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $19.96. The company has a valuation of $9.33B, with an average of 2.58 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.96 million shares over the past 3 months.
Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Nutanix Inc (NTNX), translating to a mean rating of 1.76. Of 17 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give NTNX a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.17.
Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) trade information
After registering a 6.28% upside in the last session, Nutanix Inc (NTNX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 38.98 this Wednesday, 10/11/23, jumping 6.28% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 14.37%, and 7.47% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 49.40%. Short interest in Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) saw shorts transact 6.29 million shares and set a 2.31 days time to cover.
Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $43.28, implying an increase of 10.07% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $35.00 and $50.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NTNX has been trading -28.47% off suggested target high and 10.07% from its likely low.
Nutanix Inc (NTNX) estimates and forecasts
Looking at statistics comparing Nutanix Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Nutanix Inc (NTNX) shares are 56.94% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 36.67% against 6.70%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 12.90% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $501.32 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jan 2024, a total of 12 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $534.12 million.
NTNX Dividends
Nutanix Inc has its next earnings report out between November 28 and December 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Nutanix Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.