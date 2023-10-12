Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ: NTNX) Wednesday’s Performance: Up 48.72% From The Lows, Now What?

Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX)’s traded shares stood at 4.86 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.26. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $38.92, to imply an increase of 6.28% or $2.3 in intraday trading. The NTNX share’s 52-week high remains $37.20, putting it 4.42% up since that peak but still an impressive 48.72% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $19.96. The company has a valuation of $9.33B, with an average of 2.58 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.96 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Nutanix Inc (NTNX), translating to a mean rating of 1.76. Of 17 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give NTNX a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.17.