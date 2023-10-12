Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM)’s traded shares stood at 3.86 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.61. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $34.46, to imply an increase of 0.64% or $0.22 in intraday trading. The TCOM share’s 52-week high remains $43.59, putting it -26.49% down since that peak but still an impressive 44.14% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $19.25. The company has a valuation of $22.75B, with an average of 4.25 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.99 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 0.64% upside in the last session, Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (TCOM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 34.53 this Wednesday, 10/11/23, jumping 0.64% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.08%, and -4.81% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 0.17%. Short interest in Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM) saw shorts transact 13.79 million shares and set a 3.3 days time to cover.

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (TCOM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Trip.com Group Ltd ADR share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (TCOM) shares are -2.27% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 579.31% against 25.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 191.30% this quarter before jumping 145.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 110.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 14 analysts is $1.88 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 12 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.44 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.01 billion and $727.34 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 86.20% before jumping 97.30% in the following quarter.

TCOM Dividends

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR has its next earnings report out between December 12 and December 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Trip.com Group Ltd ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM)’s Major holders

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 50.63% of the shares at 50.63% float percentage. In total, 50.63% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 27.73 million shares (or 4.06% of shares), all amounting to roughly $970.62 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital World Investors with 23.61 million shares, or about 3.45% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $826.34 million.

We also have New Perspective Fund Inc and New World Fund, Inc. as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (TCOM) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, New Perspective Fund Inc holds roughly 11.6 million shares. This is just over 1.70% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $405.93 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.23 million, or 0.91% of the shares, all valued at about 255.83 million.