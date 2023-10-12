NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSE: NXE): At Current Prices, Does It Make Sense To Wait?

NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSE:NXE)’s traded shares stood at 3.1 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.91. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.62, to imply a decrease of -3.27% or -$0.19 in intraday trading. The NXE share’s 52-week high remains $6.45, putting it -14.77% down since that peak but still an impressive 39.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.40. The company has a valuation of $2.76B, with an average of 5.4 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.80 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for NexGen Energy Ltd (NXE), translating to a mean rating of 1.17. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give NXE a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.02.

NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSE:NXE) trade information

After registering a -3.27% downside in the last session, NexGen Energy Ltd (NXE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.90 this Wednesday, 10/11/23, dropping -3.27% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.90%, and -2.26% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 26.86%. Short interest in NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSE:NXE) saw shorts transact 28.51 million shares and set a 5.21 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.93, implying an increase of 29.13% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7.28 and $8.54 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NXE has been trading -51.96% off suggested target high and -29.54% from its likely low.

NexGen Energy Ltd (NXE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing NexGen Energy Ltd share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. NexGen Energy Ltd (NXE) shares are 53.55% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 22.22% against 9.70%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -200.00% this quarter before jumping 50.00% for the next one.

NXE Dividends

NexGen Energy Ltd has its next earnings report out between November 02 and November 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. NexGen Energy Ltd has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSE:NXE)’s Major holders

NexGen Energy Ltd insiders hold 15.97% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 35.00% of the shares at 41.65% float percentage. In total, 35.00% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 21.15 million shares (or 4.27% of shares), all amounting to roughly $99.61 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is L1 Capital Pty Ltd with 16.62 million shares, or about 3.36% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $78.29 million.

We also have Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Sprott Uranium Miners ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the NexGen Energy Ltd (NXE) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF holds roughly 21.47 million shares. This is just over 4.34% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $112.94 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 10.18 million, or 2.06% of the shares, all valued at about 47.95 million.