Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Has Recovered 31.6% So Far, But Another -7.34% Loss Is Possible.

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)’s traded shares stood at 0.63 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.56. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $148.59, to imply an increase of 0.05% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The MPC share’s 52-week high remains $159.50, putting it -7.34% down since that peak but still an impressive 31.6% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $101.64. The company has a valuation of $59.41B, with an average of 3.63 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.49 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC), translating to a mean rating of 1.78. Of 18 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give MPC a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) trade information

After registering a 0.05% upside in the latest session, Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 149.66 this Wednesday, 10/11/23, jumping 0.05% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.44%, and -4.43% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 27.67%. Short interest in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) saw shorts transact 10.86 million shares and set a 3 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $159.13, implying an increase of 6.62% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $141.00 and $179.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MPC has been trading -20.47% off suggested target high and 5.11% from its likely low.

Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Marathon Petroleum Corp share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) shares are 13.88% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at -12.16% against -15.90%.

MPC Dividends

Marathon Petroleum Corp has its next earnings report out on October 31. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a forward dividend ratio of 3.12, with the share yield ticking at 2.10% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)’s Major holders

Marathon Petroleum Corp insiders hold 0.20% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 78.49% of the shares at 78.65% float percentage. In total, 78.49% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 40.42 million shares (or 10.11% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.71 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 33.75 million shares, or about 8.44% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $3.94 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 13.22 million shares. This is just over 3.31% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.54 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 11.55 million, or 2.89% of the shares, all valued at about 1.65 billion.