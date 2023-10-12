Manulife Financial Corp. (NYSE: MFC) Is Worth A Gamble At $18.56

Manulife Financial Corp. (NYSE:MFC)’s traded shares stood at 0.69 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.08. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $18.56, to imply a decrease of -1.22% or -$0.23 in intraday trading. The MFC share’s 52-week high remains $20.40, putting it -9.91% down since that peak but still an impressive 19.61% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $14.92. The company has a valuation of $33.94B, with an average of 2.18 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.24 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a -1.22% downside in the latest session, Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 18.82 this Wednesday, 10/11/23, dropping -1.22% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.34%, and -1.54% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 4.04%. Short interest in Manulife Financial Corp. (NYSE:MFC) saw shorts transact 13.01 million shares and set a 3.79 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $21.12, implying an increase of 12.12% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $17.50 and $24.41 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MFC has been trading -31.52% off suggested target high and 5.71% from its likely low.

Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Manulife Financial Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC) shares are -2.98% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 2.52% against 12.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 24.00% this quarter before falling -7.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 327.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $4.96 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.65 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 30.24% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 5.75% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 2.84% annually.

MFC Dividends

Manulife Financial Corp. has its next earnings report out on November 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Manulife Financial Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.07, with the share yield ticking at 5.79% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Manulife Financial Corp. (NYSE:MFC)’s Major holders

Manulife Financial Corp. insiders hold 0.03% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 53.45% of the shares at 53.46% float percentage. In total, 53.45% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Royal Bank of Canada. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 161.07 million shares (or 8.86% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.05 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 70.44 million shares, or about 3.88% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $1.33 billion.

We also have Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2023, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx holds roughly 24.89 million shares. This is just over 1.37% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $497.86 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 19.79 million, or 1.09% of the shares, all valued at about 395.87 million.