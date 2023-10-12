Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: LAZR) Recovered 4.17% From The 52-Week Low, And Now It’s -17.58% YTD – This Is What You Do Now

Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LAZR)’s traded shares stood at 1.07 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.60. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.08, to imply a decrease of -3.78% or -$0.16 in intraday trading. The LAZR share’s 52-week high remains $10.55, putting it -158.58% down since that peak but still an impressive 4.17% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.91. The company has a valuation of $1.59B, with an average of 3.96 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.72 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Luminar Technologies Inc (LAZR), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give LAZR a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company's current-quarter earnings per share at $

Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LAZR) trade information

After registering a -3.78% downside in the latest session, Luminar Technologies Inc (LAZR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.47 this Wednesday, 10/11/23, dropping -3.78% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.01%, and -21.24% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -17.58%. Short interest in Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LAZR) saw shorts transact 62.55 million shares and set a 12.69 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11.27, implying an increase of 63.8% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $3.50 and $20.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LAZR has been trading -390.2% off suggested target high and 14.22% from its likely low.

Luminar Technologies Inc (LAZR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Luminar Technologies Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Luminar Technologies Inc (LAZR) shares are -29.78% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -3.85% against 14.40%.

LAZR Dividends

Luminar Technologies Inc has its next earnings report out on November 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Luminar Technologies Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0.33, with the share yield ticking at 8.17% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LAZR)’s Major holders

Luminar Technologies Inc insiders hold 10.77% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 59.97% of the shares at 67.21% float percentage. In total, 59.97% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 23.49 million shares (or 8.01% of shares), all amounting to roughly $161.61 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 19.41 million shares, or about 6.62% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $133.51 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Delaware Ivy Science and Technology Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Luminar Technologies Inc (LAZR) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 7.72 million shares. This is just over 2.63% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $53.12 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7.07 million, or 2.41% of the shares, all valued at about 48.63 million.