LL Flooring Holdings Inc (NYSE: LL) Has Dropped -28.29% Year-To-Date (YTD): Any Trouble Coming?

LL Flooring Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL)’s traded shares stood at 12.27 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.08. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.03, to imply an increase of 37.54% or $1.1 in intraday trading. The LL share’s 52-week high remains $8.77, putting it -117.62% down since that peak but still an impressive 35.48% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.60. The company has a valuation of $123.80M, with an average of 0.34 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 422.59K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Sell for LL Flooring Holdings Inc (LL), translating to a mean rating of 5.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give LL a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.57.

LL Flooring Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) trade information

After registering a 37.54% upside in the latest session, LL Flooring Holdings Inc (LL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.24 this Wednesday, 10/11/23, jumping 37.54% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 47.08%, and 41.40% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -28.29%. Short interest in LL Flooring Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) saw shorts transact 0.95 million shares and set a 2 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.00, implying a decrease of -101.5% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $2.00 and $2.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LL has been trading 50.37% off suggested target high and 50.37% from its likely low.

LL Flooring Holdings Inc (LL) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -538.50% this quarter before falling -134.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -5.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $212.8 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $211.2 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $282.2 million and $226.88 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -24.60% before dropping -6.90% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 20.66% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -573.81% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 30.00% annually.

LL Dividends

LL Flooring Holdings Inc has its next earnings report out between October 31 and November 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. LL Flooring Holdings Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

LL Flooring Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL)’s Major holders

LL Flooring Holdings Inc insiders hold 12.77% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 62.48% of the shares at 71.62% float percentage. In total, 62.48% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 1.67 million shares (or 5.44% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.41 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Cowen and Company, LLC with 1.62 million shares, or about 5.28% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $6.21 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Hotchkis and Wiley Small Cap Diversified Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the LL Flooring Holdings Inc (LL) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.14 million shares. This is just over 3.71% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.37 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.47 million, or 1.54% of the shares, all valued at about 1.81 million.