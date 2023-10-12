Livent Corp (NYSE: LTHM) Dropped -14.52% In 6 Months – Here’s What Might Happen Next

Livent Corp (NYSE:LTHM)’s traded shares stood at 1.53 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.84. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $18.61, to imply an increase of 4.49% or $0.8 in intraday trading. The LTHM share’s 52-week high remains $35.81, putting it -92.42% down since that peak but still an impressive 11.77% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $16.42. The company has a valuation of $3.34B, with an average of 3.74 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.13 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 4.49% upside in the latest session, Livent Corp (LTHM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 18.96 this Wednesday, 10/11/23, jumping 4.49% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.25%, and -5.58% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -6.34%. Short interest in Livent Corp (NYSE:LTHM) saw shorts transact 27.74 million shares and set a 8.4 days time to cover.

Livent Corp (LTHM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Livent Corp share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Livent Corp (LTHM) shares are -14.52% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 52.86% against 3.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 14.60% this quarter before jumping 30.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 31.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $273.56 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $307.58 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $251.92 million and $219.4 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 8.60% before jumping 40.20% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 31.65% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 49.94% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 30.30% annually.

LTHM Dividends

Livent Corp has its next earnings report out on October 31. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Livent Corp has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Livent Corp (NYSE:LTHM)’s Major holders

Livent Corp insiders hold 0.73% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 102.73% of the shares at 103.49% float percentage. In total, 102.73% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 29.37 million shares (or 16.34% of shares), all amounting to roughly $805.52 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 20.01 million shares, or about 11.13% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $548.75 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Livent Corp (LTHM) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 12.68 million shares. This is just over 7.06% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $272.34 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.6 million, or 3.12% of the shares, all valued at about 153.68 million.