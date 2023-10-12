Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE: KOS) Up 19.34% YTD: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS)’s traded shares stood at 4.05 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.62. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.59, to imply an increase of 1.47% or $0.11 in intraday trading. The KOS share’s 52-week high remains $8.55, putting it -12.65% down since that peak but still an impressive 30.43% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.28. The company has a valuation of $3.49B, with an average of 5.26 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.79 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS), translating to a mean rating of 1.27. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give KOS a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.19.