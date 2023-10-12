Know Labs Inc (AMEX: KNW): What Value Is It And What Can You Do About It

Know Labs Inc (AMEX:KNW)’s traded shares stood at 0.85 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.78. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.25, to imply an increase of 2.12% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The KNW share’s 52-week high remains $1.89, putting it -656.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 8.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.23. The company has a valuation of $20.49M, with an average of 0.67 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 345.51K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Know Labs Inc (KNW), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give KNW a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.04.

Know Labs Inc (AMEX:KNW) trade information

After registering a 2.12% upside in the latest session, Know Labs Inc (KNW) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2700 this Wednesday, 10/11/23, jumping 2.12% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.00%, and -49.59% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -84.06%. Short interest in Know Labs Inc (AMEX:KNW) saw shorts transact 0.57 million shares and set a 0.88 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.00, implying an increase of 96.43% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $7.00 and $7.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, KNW has been trading -2700.0% off suggested target high and -2700.0% from its likely low.

KNW Dividends

Know Labs Inc has its next earnings report out between December 18 and December 22. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Know Labs Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Know Labs Inc (AMEX:KNW)’s Major holders

Know Labs Inc insiders hold 24.62% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.45% of the shares at 4.58% float percentage. In total, 3.45% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Fulcrum Capital LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.23 million shares (or 0.52% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.23 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 0.23 million shares, or about 0.52% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $0.23 million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Know Labs Inc (KNW) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.2 million shares. This is just over 0.45% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.2 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 100000.0, or 0.23% of the shares, all valued at about 0.1 million.