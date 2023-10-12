KKR & Co. Inc (NYSE: KKR) Added 5.57 Percent In The Last Seven Days: What Lifted The Stock?

KKR & Co. Inc (NYSE:KKR)’s traded shares stood at 3.36 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.49. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $63.10, to imply an increase of 1.66% or $1.03 in intraday trading. The KKR share’s 52-week high remains $64.77, putting it -2.65% down since that peak but still an impressive 33.8% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $41.77. The company has a valuation of $55.82B, with an average of 3.06 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.28 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for KKR & Co. Inc (KKR), translating to a mean rating of 1.18. Of 18 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give KKR a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 16 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.82.

KKR & Co. Inc (NYSE:KKR) trade information

After registering a 1.66% upside in the last session, KKR & Co. Inc (KKR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 63.19 this Wednesday, 10/11/23, jumping 1.66% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.57%, and -1.08% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 35.93%. Short interest in KKR & Co. Inc (NYSE:KKR) saw shorts transact 8.28 million shares and set a 2.09 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $74.25, implying an increase of 15.02% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $63.00 and $87.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, KKR has been trading -37.88% off suggested target high and 0.16% from its likely low.

KKR & Co. Inc (KKR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing KKR & Co. Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. KKR & Co. Inc (KKR) shares are 23.03% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -14.36% against 0.10%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -10.90% this quarter before jumping 8.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -15.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $1.36 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.69 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.67 billion and $1.48 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -18.70% before jumping 13.90% in the following quarter.

KKR Dividends

KKR & Co. Inc has its next earnings report out in November. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. KKR & Co. Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0.66, with the share yield ticking at 1.05% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

KKR & Co. Inc (NYSE:KKR)’s Major holders

KKR & Co. Inc insiders hold 24.79% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 56.33% of the shares at 74.89% float percentage. In total, 56.33% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital International Investors. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 39.75 million shares (or 4.63% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.23 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 39.47 million shares, or about 4.60% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $2.21 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the KKR & Co. Inc (KKR) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 20.16 million shares. This is just over 2.35% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.13 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 16.82 million, or 1.96% of the shares, all valued at about 941.65 million.