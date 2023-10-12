It’s Worth A Gamble To Have A Position In American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO) At $17.33.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO)’s traded shares stood at 5.0 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.51. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $17.33, to imply an increase of 2.73% or $0.46 in intraday trading. The AEO share’s 52-week high remains $17.53, putting it -1.15% down since that peak but still an impressive 45.41% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.46. The company has a valuation of $3.42B, with an average of 4.66 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.81 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO), translating to a mean rating of 2.85. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give AEO a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.46.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) trade information

After registering a 2.73% upside in the last session, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 17.46 this Wednesday, 10/11/23, jumping 2.73% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.29%, and 10.81% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 24.14%. Short interest in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) saw shorts transact 18.31 million shares and set a 3.06 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $17.29, implying a decrease of -0.23% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $12.50 and $24.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AEO has been trading -38.49% off suggested target high and 27.87% from its likely low.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing American Eagle Outfitters Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) shares are 29.23% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 32.99% against -5.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 9.50% this quarter before jumping 16.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 2.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $1.27 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jan 2024, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.54 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -10.85% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 34.96% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 17.06% annually.

AEO Dividends

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 20 and November 24. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. American Eagle Outfitters Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.42, with the share yield ticking at 2.44% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.