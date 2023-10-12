Is Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ: SRRK) Expensive At $8.25? Check These Facts.

Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK)’s traded shares stood at 1.15 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.78. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $8.25, to imply an increase of 20.39% or $1.4 in intraday trading. The SRRK share’s 52-week high remains $13.00, putting it -57.58% down since that peak but still an impressive 32.61% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.56. The company has a valuation of $463.70M, with an average of 0.3 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 324.75K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Scholar Rock Holding Corp (SRRK), translating to a mean rating of 1.25. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SRRK a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.52.

Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) trade information

After registering a 20.39% upside in the latest session, Scholar Rock Holding Corp (SRRK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.24 this Wednesday, 10/11/23, jumping 20.39% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 13.28%, and 35.41% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -8.88%. Short interest in Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) saw shorts transact 5.92 million shares and set a 17.07 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $22.00, implying an increase of 62.5% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $7.00 and $30.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SRRK has been trading -263.64% off suggested target high and 15.15% from its likely low.

Scholar Rock Holding Corp (SRRK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Scholar Rock Holding Corp share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Scholar Rock Holding Corp (SRRK) shares are 2.31% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 12.39% against 12.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 5.50% this quarter before falling -15.20% for the next one.

SRRK Dividends

Scholar Rock Holding Corp has its next earnings report out between November 13 and November 17. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Scholar Rock Holding Corp has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK)’s Major holders

Scholar Rock Holding Corp insiders hold 2.08% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 98.66% of the shares at 100.76% float percentage. In total, 98.66% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Artal Group S.A. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 9.06 million shares (or 16.11% of shares), all amounting to roughly $68.31 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 7.71 million shares, or about 13.72% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $58.17 million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Scholar Rock Holding Corp (SRRK) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund holds roughly 3.29 million shares. This is just over 5.86% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $24.84 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.79 million, or 3.19% of the shares, all valued at about 13.53 million.