Is Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) Worth A Patient Look At Current Prices?

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H)’s traded shares stood at 9.3 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.37. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $108.29, to imply a decrease of -2.19% or -$2.42 in intraday trading. The H share’s 52-week high remains $127.80, putting it -18.02% down since that peak but still an impressive 26.57% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $79.52. The company has a valuation of $11.35B, with an average of 1.85 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 708.08K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H), translating to a mean rating of 2.05. Of 19 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give H a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.65.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) trade information

After registering a -2.19% downside in the last session, Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 112.97 this Wednesday, 10/11/23, dropping -2.19% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.97%, and -0.15% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 19.72%. Short interest in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) saw shorts transact 4.53 million shares and set a 6.76 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $128.29, implying an increase of 15.59% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $112.00 and $147.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, H has been trading -35.75% off suggested target high and -3.43% from its likely low.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Hyatt Hotels Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) shares are -0.94% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 401.23% against 13.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 1.60% this quarter before falling -77.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 13.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $1.64 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.66 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.46 billion and $1.59 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 12.50% before jumping 4.30% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 5.84% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -25.47% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 9.50% annually.

H Dividends

Hyatt Hotels Corporation has its next earnings report out on November 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.43, with the share yield ticking at 0.39% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H)’s Major holders

Hyatt Hotels Corporation insiders hold 2.17% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 108.39% of the shares at 110.80% float percentage. In total, 108.39% institutions holds shares in the company, led by BAMCO Inc.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 5.32 million shares (or 11.85% of shares), all amounting to roughly $609.96 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 4.15 million shares, or about 9.24% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $475.96 million.

We also have Baron Partners Fund and Principal Mid Cap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Baron Partners Fund holds roughly 3.33 million shares. This is just over 7.40% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $380.98 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.66 million, or 3.69% of the shares, all valued at about 209.49 million.