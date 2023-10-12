Is Graphic Packaging Holding Co (NYSE:GPK) Worth A Patient Look At Current Prices?

Graphic Packaging Holding Co (NYSE:GPK)’s traded shares stood at 3.88 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.90. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $21.32, to imply a decrease of -2.11% or -$0.46 in intraday trading. The GPK share’s 52-week high remains $27.56, putting it -29.27% down since that peak but still an impressive 8.21% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $19.57. The company has a valuation of $6.55B, with an average of 3.52 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.54 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Graphic Packaging Holding Co (GPK), translating to a mean rating of 1.45. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give GPK a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.71.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co (NYSE:GPK) trade information

After registering a -2.11% downside in the last session, Graphic Packaging Holding Co (GPK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 21.84 this Wednesday, 10/11/23, dropping -2.11% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.34%, and -3.27% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -4.18%. Short interest in Graphic Packaging Holding Co (NYSE:GPK) saw shorts transact 12.9 million shares and set a 3.67 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $29.55, implying an increase of 27.85% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $26.00 and $35.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GPK has been trading -64.17% off suggested target high and -21.95% from its likely low.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co (GPK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Graphic Packaging Holding Co share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Graphic Packaging Holding Co (GPK) shares are -14.17% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 21.89% against 0.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 6.00% this quarter before jumping 18.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 3.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $2.48 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.46 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.45 billion and $2.39 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 1.20% before jumping 3.30% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 11.93% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 21.27% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 25.00% annually.

GPK Dividends

Graphic Packaging Holding Co has its next earnings report out in November. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Graphic Packaging Holding Co has a forward dividend ratio of 0.40, with the share yield ticking at 1.88% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co (NYSE:GPK)’s Major holders

Graphic Packaging Holding Co insiders hold 1.17% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 100.54% of the shares at 101.73% float percentage. In total, 100.54% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 31.94 million shares (or 10.40% of shares), all amounting to roughly $767.56 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 30.42 million shares, or about 9.90% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $730.98 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Graphic Packaging Holding Co (GPK) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF holds roughly 9.9 million shares. This is just over 3.22% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $220.24 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 9.58 million, or 3.12% of the shares, all valued at about 230.24 million.