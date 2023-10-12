Is Catalent Inc. (NYSE: CTLT) Poised For Further Gains At A 32.47% Distance From The Low?

Catalent Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)’s traded shares stood at 3.14 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.22. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $46.57, to imply an increase of 5.58% or $2.46 in intraday trading. The CTLT share’s 52-week high remains $77.62, putting it -66.67% down since that peak but still an impressive 32.47% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $31.45. The company has a valuation of $8.40B, with an average of 1.94 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.11 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 5.58% upside in the last session, Catalent Inc. (CTLT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 46.63 this Wednesday, 10/11/23, jumping 5.58% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.83%, and -3.56% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 3.47%. Short interest in Catalent Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) saw shorts transact 10.48 million shares and set a 4.91 days time to cover.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Catalent Inc. (CTLT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Catalent Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Catalent Inc. (CTLT) shares are -27.52% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -22.00% against 9.20%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -138.20% this quarter before falling -92.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 1.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $940.19 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 12 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.05 billion.

CTLT Dividends

Catalent Inc. has its next earnings report out between October 30 and November 03. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Catalent Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Catalent Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)’s Major holders

Catalent Inc. insiders hold 0.39% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 106.31% of the shares at 106.73% float percentage. In total, 106.31% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 20.1 million shares (or 11.15% of shares), all amounting to roughly $871.64 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital World Investors with 15.96 million shares, or about 8.85% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $692.04 million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Catalent Inc. (CTLT) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund holds roughly 5.89 million shares. This is just over 3.27% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $255.34 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.33 million, or 2.96% of the shares, all valued at about 231.19 million.