International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE: IBM) Wednesday – Up 18.62% From The Lows, What Happens Next

International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM)’s traded shares stood at 0.65 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.77. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $141.98, to imply a decrease of -0.87% or -$1.25 in intraday trading. The IBM share’s 52-week high remains $153.21, putting it -7.91% down since that peak but still an impressive 18.62% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $115.54. The company has a valuation of $129.35B, with an average of 3.53 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.01 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for International Business Machines Corp. (IBM), translating to a mean rating of 2.56. Of 18 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give IBM a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 12 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $2.14.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM) trade information

After registering a -0.87% downside in the latest session, International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 143.41 this Wednesday, 10/11/23, dropping -0.87% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.33%, and -3.12% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 0.77%. Short interest in International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM) saw shorts transact 28.78 million shares and set a 7.22 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $147.47, implying an increase of 3.72% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $110.00 and $188.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, IBM has been trading -32.41% off suggested target high and 22.52% from its likely low.

International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing International Business Machines Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) shares are 11.01% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 3.29% against 2.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 18.20% this quarter before jumping 7.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 2.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $14.79 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $17.53 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $13.51 billion and $16.69 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 9.50% before jumping 5.00% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -21.78% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 4.85% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 3.40% annually.

IBM Dividends

International Business Machines Corp. has its next earnings report out on October 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. International Business Machines Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 6.76, with the share yield ticking at 4.76% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM)’s Major holders

International Business Machines Corp. insiders hold 0.09% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 57.93% of the shares at 57.99% float percentage. In total, 57.93% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 81.71 million shares (or 8.97% of shares), all amounting to roughly $11.6 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 74.04 million shares, or about 8.13% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $10.51 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 28.31 million shares. This is just over 3.11% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.02 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 21.62 million, or 2.37% of the shares, all valued at about 3.07 billion.