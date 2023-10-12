Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ICPT) Up 52.87% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT)’s traded shares stood at 0.45 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.89. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $18.91, to imply an increase of 0.96% or $0.18 in intraday trading. The ICPT share’s 52-week high remains $21.86, putting it -15.6% down since that peak but still an impressive 53.36% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.82. The company has a valuation of $790.63M, with an average of 2.25 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.73 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (ICPT), translating to a mean rating of 2.79. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ICPT a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 12 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.44.