Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ICPT) Up 52.87% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT)’s traded shares stood at 0.45 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.89. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $18.91, to imply an increase of 0.96% or $0.18 in intraday trading. The ICPT share’s 52-week high remains $21.86, putting it -15.6% down since that peak but still an impressive 53.36% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.82. The company has a valuation of $790.63M, with an average of 2.25 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.73 million shares over the past 3 months.
Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (ICPT), translating to a mean rating of 2.79. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ICPT a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 12 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.44.
Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) trade information
After registering a 0.96% upside in the latest session, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (ICPT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 18.87 this Wednesday, 10/11/23, jumping 0.96% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.72%, and 62.04% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 52.87%. Short interest in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) saw shorts transact 9.43 million shares and set a 2.99 days time to cover.
Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $18.30, implying a decrease of -3.33% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $12.00 and $19.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ICPT has been trading -0.48% off suggested target high and 36.54% from its likely low.
Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (ICPT) estimates and forecasts
Looking at statistics comparing Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (ICPT) shares are 16.87% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 56.91% against 12.40%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -105.60% this quarter before jumping 106.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 15.90% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 15 analysts is $88.51 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 15 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $90.96 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $77.59 million and $77.22 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 14.10% before jumping 17.80% in the following quarter.
ICPT Dividends
Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc has its next earnings report out between October 30 and November 03. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.