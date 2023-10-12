ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE: ICL) Down Almost -10.07% In One Month, Long Term Looking Good

ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICL)’s traded shares stood at 1.0 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.15. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.18, to imply a decrease of -0.77% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The ICL share’s 52-week high remains $9.20, putting it -77.61% down since that peak but still an impressive 4.25% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.96. The company has a valuation of $6.68B, with an average of 0.91 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 949.85K shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a -0.77% downside in the latest session, ICL Group Ltd. (ICL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.56 this Wednesday, 10/11/23, dropping -0.77% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.30%, and -10.07% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -29.14%. Short interest in ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICL) saw shorts transact 1.88 million shares and set a 2.13 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.70, implying an increase of 22.69% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $6.00 and $7.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ICL has been trading -35.14% off suggested target high and -15.83% from its likely low.

ICL Group Ltd. (ICL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing ICL Group Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. ICL Group Ltd. (ICL) shares are -19.57% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -69.78% against -58.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -79.60% this quarter before falling -57.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -25.10% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 42.05% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -69.18% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 3.90% annually.

ICL Dividends

ICL Group Ltd. has its next earnings report out in November. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ICL Group Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.34, with the share yield ticking at 6.56% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICL)’s Major holders

ICL Group Ltd. insiders hold 44.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 25.12% of the shares at 44.87% float percentage. In total, 25.12% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Altshuler Shaham Ltd. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 64.55 million shares (or 5.01% of shares), all amounting to roughly $353.75 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 24.1 million shares, or about 1.87% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $132.08 million.

We also have iShares International Select Dividend ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ICL Group Ltd. (ICL) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, iShares International Select Dividend ETF holds roughly 12.44 million shares. This is just over 0.96% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $74.25 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 9.64 million, or 0.75% of the shares, all valued at about 64.47 million.