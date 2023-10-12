Hormel Foods Corp. (NYSE: HRL) Shares Fall By -11.38 Percent In The Past Week, But How Long Will It Last?

Hormel Foods Corp. (NYSE:HRL)’s traded shares stood at 2.08 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.24. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $33.10, to imply a decrease of -8.64% or -$3.13 in intraday trading. The HRL share’s 52-week high remains $49.73, putting it -50.24% down since that peak but still an impressive -6.98% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $35.41. The company has a valuation of $18.09B, with an average of 2.62 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.07 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Underweight for Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL), translating to a mean rating of 3.50. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give HRL a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 2 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.45.

Hormel Foods Corp. (NYSE:HRL) trade information

After registering a -8.64% downside in the latest session, Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 37.24 this Wednesday, 10/11/23, dropping -8.64% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -11.38%, and -11.85% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -27.33%. Short interest in Hormel Foods Corp. (NYSE:HRL) saw shorts transact 11.11 million shares and set a 4.59 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $38.86, implying an increase of 14.82% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $33.00 and $42.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HRL has been trading -26.89% off suggested target high and 0.3% from its likely low.

Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Hormel Foods Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL) shares are -17.56% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at -9.89% against -10.80%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -11.80% this quarter before jumping 5.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -2.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $3.27 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jan 2024, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.99 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 2.99% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -10.01% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 4.50% annually.

HRL Dividends

Hormel Foods Corp. has its next earnings report out between November 28 and December 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Hormel Foods Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.09, with the share yield ticking at 3.29% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Hormel Foods Corp. (NYSE:HRL)’s Major holders

Hormel Foods Corp. insiders hold 47.19% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 42.43% of the shares at 80.35% float percentage. In total, 42.43% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 35.44 million shares (or 6.48% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.43 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is State Street Corporation with 27.87 million shares, or about 5.10% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $1.12 billion.

We also have Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2023, Washington Mutual Investors Fund holds roughly 11.5 million shares. This is just over 2.10% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $470.12 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.53 million, or 1.56% of the shares, all valued at about 343.02 million.