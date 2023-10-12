Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: HR) Expected To Grow By 20.56% Or More

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR)’s traded shares stood at 0.61 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.82. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $14.80, to imply a decrease of -1.79% or -$0.27 in intraday trading. The HR share’s 52-week high remains $22.35, putting it -51.01% down since that peak but still an impressive 4.39% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $14.15. The company has a valuation of $5.64B, with an average of 3.43 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.69 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR), translating to a mean rating of 2.42. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give HR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.13.

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) trade information

After registering a -1.79% downside in the latest session, Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 15.38 this Wednesday, 10/11/23, dropping -1.79% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.46%, and -9.04% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -23.20%. Short interest in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) saw shorts transact 11.48 million shares and set a 4.07 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $18.63, implying an increase of 20.56% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $17.00 and $23.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HR has been trading -55.41% off suggested target high and -14.86% from its likely low.

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Healthcare Realty Trust Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR) shares are -24.76% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -6.51% against -6.10%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -262.50% this quarter before falling -11.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 43.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $336.47 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $335.95 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $298.93 million and $329.4 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 12.60% before jumping 2.00% in the following quarter.

HR Dividends

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has its next earnings report out between November 01 and November 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 1.24, with the share yield ticking at 8.38% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR)’s Major holders

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc insiders hold 0.61% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 106.91% of the shares at 107.57% float percentage. In total, 106.91% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Cohen & Steers Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 63.53 million shares (or 16.68% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.2 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 53.99 million shares, or about 14.17% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $1.02 billion.

We also have Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2023, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund holds roughly 16.05 million shares. This is just over 4.21% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $313.37 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 12.28 million, or 3.22% of the shares, all valued at about 215.12 million.