Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) Is 11.06% Above Its 52-Week Low, But Will It Continue To Rise?

Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI)’s traded shares stood at 4.4 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.73. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.98, to imply an increase of 1.53% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The HBI share’s 52-week high remains $8.80, putting it -121.11% down since that peak but still an impressive 11.06% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.54. The company has a valuation of $1.39B, with an average of 7.78 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.33 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Hanesbrands Inc (HBI), translating to a mean rating of 3.18. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give HBI a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.11.