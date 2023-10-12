Gorilla Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ: GRRR) Shares Fall :-723.53% From The Trough – But Can It Keep Going?

Gorilla Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ:GRRR)’s traded shares stood at 0.43 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.40. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.85, to imply an increase of 1.49% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The GRRR share’s 52-week high remains $12.45, putting it -1364.71% down since that peak but still an impressive 5.88% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.80. The company has a valuation of $60.69M, with an average of 0.64 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.00 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Gorilla Technology Group Inc (GRRR), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give GRRR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ:GRRR) trade information

After registering a 1.49% upside in the latest session, Gorilla Technology Group Inc (GRRR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.8732 this Wednesday, 10/11/23, jumping 1.49% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.25%, and -40.94% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -89.51%. Short interest in Gorilla Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ:GRRR) saw shorts transact 1.85 million shares and set a 1.6 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.27, implying an increase of 83.87% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $4.00 and $7.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GRRR has been trading -723.53% off suggested target high and -370.59% from its likely low.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc (GRRR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Gorilla Technology Group Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Gorilla Technology Group Inc (GRRR) shares are -69.62% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 80.90% against 15.60%.

GRRR Dividends

Gorilla Technology Group Inc has its next earnings report out in November. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Gorilla Technology Group Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ:GRRR)’s Major holders

Gorilla Technology Group Inc insiders hold 42.72% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 15.75% of the shares at 27.50% float percentage. In total, 15.75% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Tenor Capital Management Co., L.p. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.14 million shares (or 0.20% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.28 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 65361.0 shares, or about 0.09% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $0.14 million.

Going by data provided on May 30, 2023, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 41258.0 shares. This is just over 0.06% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $76327.0