Genetron Holdings Ltd ADR At $1.19: Buy, Sell Or Hold?

Genetron Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:GTH)’s traded shares stood at 0.67 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.60. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.19, to imply an increase of 26.60% or $0.25 in intraday trading. The GTH share’s 52-week high remains $1.27, putting it -6.72% down since that peak but still an impressive 42.02% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.69. The company has a valuation of $108.75M, with an average of 45370.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 59.82K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Genetron Holdings Ltd ADR (GTH), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give GTH a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Genetron Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:GTH) trade information

After registering a 26.60% upside in the latest session, Genetron Holdings Ltd ADR (GTH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.2038 this Wednesday, 10/11/23, jumping 26.60% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 40.00%, and 30.88% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 6.25%. Short interest in Genetron Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:GTH) saw shorts transact 0.17 million shares and set a 3.49 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.79, implying an increase of 87.84% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $9.79 and $9.79 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GTH has been trading -722.69% off suggested target high and -722.69% from its likely low.

Genetron Holdings Ltd ADR (GTH) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 13.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $23.29 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $24.71 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $21.2 million and $20.41 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 9.90% before jumping 21.10% in the following quarter.

GTH Dividends

Genetron Holdings Ltd ADR has its next earnings report out between November 01 and November 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Genetron Holdings Ltd ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Genetron Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:GTH)’s Major holders

Genetron Holdings Ltd ADR insiders hold 5.97% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 11.59% of the shares at 12.33% float percentage. In total, 11.59% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vivo Capital, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 8.12 million shares (or 8.87% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.56 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC with 0.46 million shares, or about 0.50% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $0.42 million.

We also have SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Genetron Holdings Ltd ADR (GTH) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF holds roughly 34380.0 shares. This is just over 0.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $32875.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 12262.0, or 0.01% of the shares, all valued at about 11035.0.