Frontline Plc (NYSE: FRO) Stock Gained 20.18% Over A Month – Any Room To Run?

Frontline Plc (NYSE:FRO)’s traded shares stood at 3.08 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.35. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $20.19, to imply an increase of 2.54% or $0.5 in intraday trading. The FRO share’s 52-week high remains $19.85, putting it 1.68% up since that peak but still an impressive 48.89% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.32. The company has a valuation of $4.49B, with an average of 4.37 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.53 million shares over the past 3 months.
Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Frontline Plc (FRO), translating to a mean rating of 1.67. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give FRO a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.43.
Frontline Plc (NYSE:FRO) trade information
After registering a 2.54% upside in the last session, Frontline Plc (FRO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 20.21 this Wednesday, 10/11/23, jumping 2.54% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 16.30%, and 20.18% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 66.31%. Short interest in Frontline Plc (NYSE:FRO) saw shorts transact 5.59 million shares and set a 2.02 days time to cover.
Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $23.13, implying an increase of 12.71% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $17.00 and $34.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FRO has been trading -68.4% off suggested target high and 15.8% from its likely low.
Frontline Plc (FRO) estimates and forecasts
Looking at statistics comparing Frontline Plc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Frontline Plc (FRO) shares are 33.27% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 68.35% against -17.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 16.20% this quarter before falling -46.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -0.50% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $252.74 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $285.66 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $382.19 million and $530.14 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -33.90% before dropping -46.10% in the following quarter.
FRO Dividends
Frontline Plc has its next earnings report out in November. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Frontline Plc has a forward dividend ratio of 2.41, with the share yield ticking at 11.95% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.