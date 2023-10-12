Frontline Plc (NYSE: FRO) Stock Gained 20.18% Over A Month – Any Room To Run?

Frontline Plc (NYSE:FRO)’s traded shares stood at 3.08 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.35. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $20.19, to imply an increase of 2.54% or $0.5 in intraday trading. The FRO share’s 52-week high remains $19.85, putting it 1.68% up since that peak but still an impressive 48.89% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.32. The company has a valuation of $4.49B, with an average of 4.37 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.53 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Frontline Plc (FRO), translating to a mean rating of 1.67. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give FRO a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.43.