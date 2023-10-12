Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE: BEN) On Wednesday â€“ Up 14.6% From The Lows, What To Expect Moving Forward?

Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN)â€™s traded shares stood at 3.02 million during the last session, with the companyâ€™s beta value hitting 1.37. At the close of trading, the stockâ€™s price was $23.70, to imply a decrease of -1.62% or -$0.39 in intraday trading. The BEN shareâ€™s 52-week high remains $34.37, putting it -45.02% down since that peak but still an impressive 14.6% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $20.24. The company has a valuation of $11.83B, with an average of 3.06 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.91 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a -1.62% downside in the last session, Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 24.25 this Wednesday, 10/11/23, dropping -1.62% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.13%, and -9.23% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -10.16%. Short interest in Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) saw shorts transact 14.28 million shares and set a 6.03 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $24.44, implying an increase of 3.03% to the stockâ€™s current value. The extremes give us $21.00 and $27.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BEN has been trading -13.92% off suggested target high and 11.39% from its likely low.

Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Franklin Resources Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) shares are -10.30% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -34.71% against 0.10%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -21.80% this quarter before jumping 17.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that companyâ€™s revenue will shrink -26.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $1.58 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.54 billion.

An assessment of the companyâ€™s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -3.42% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -35.15% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -4.54% annually.

BEN Dividends

Franklin Resources Inc. has its next earnings report out on October 31. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder companyâ€™s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Franklin Resources Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.20, with the share yield ticking at 5.07% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The companyâ€™s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN)â€™s Major holders

Franklin Resources Inc. insiders hold 43.05% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 48.27% of the shares at 84.76% float percentage. In total, 48.27% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 34.78 million shares (or 6.97% of shares), all amounting to roughly $929.07 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is State Street Corporation with 31.76 million shares, or about 6.36% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $848.26 million.

We also have American Mutual Fund Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2023, American Mutual Fund Inc holds roughly 13.07 million shares. This is just over 2.62% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $382.14 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 9.36 million, or 1.88% of the shares, all valued at about 249.97 million.