For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Baker Hughes Co (NASDAQ: BKR) Is Worth A Shot

Baker Hughes Co (NASDAQ:BKR)’s traded shares stood at 3.84 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.45. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $34.90. The BKR share’s 52-week high remains $37.58, putting it -7.68% down since that peak but still an impressive 37.31% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $21.88. The company has a valuation of $35.24B, with an average of 6.44 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.00 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Baker Hughes Co (BKR), translating to a mean rating of 1.48. Of 27 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BKR a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 19 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.4.

Baker Hughes Co (NASDAQ:BKR) trade information

The stock hit a weekly high of 35.15 this Wednesday, 10/11/23. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.31%, and -5.93% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 18.18%. Short interest in Baker Hughes Co (NASDAQ:BKR) saw shorts transact 16.46 million shares and set a 2.2 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $41.12, implying an increase of 15.13% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $36.00 and $47.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BKR has been trading -34.67% off suggested target high and -3.15% from its likely low.

Baker Hughes Co (BKR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Baker Hughes Co share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Baker Hughes Co (BKR) shares are 19.32% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 71.91% against 18.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 53.80% this quarter before jumping 26.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 20.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 18 analysts is $6.53 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 18 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $6.88 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $5.43 billion and $5.91 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 20.20% before jumping 16.60% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -20.47% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 71.42% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 43.30% annually.

BKR Dividends

Baker Hughes Co has its next earnings report out on October 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Baker Hughes Co has a forward dividend ratio of 0.76, with the share yield ticking at 2.19% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Baker Hughes Co (NASDAQ:BKR)’s Major holders

Baker Hughes Co insiders hold 0.16% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 97.79% of the shares at 97.95% float percentage. In total, 97.79% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 122.88 million shares (or 14.83% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.88 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 94.76 million shares, or about 11.44% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $3.0 billion.

We also have Investment Company Of America and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Baker Hughes Co (BKR) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Investment Company Of America holds roughly 47.55 million shares. This is just over 5.74% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.5 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 31.57 million, or 3.81% of the shares, all valued at about 998.0 million.