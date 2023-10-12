Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) Up 29.27% Since 52-Week Low; YTD Fall -44.48% – Here’s What You Need To Do

Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL)’s traded shares stood at 2.98 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.29. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $20.98, to imply a decrease of -0.33% or -$0.07 in intraday trading. The FL share’s 52-week high remains $47.22, putting it -125.07% down since that peak but still an impressive 29.27% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $14.84. The company has a valuation of $1.98B, with an average of 4.02 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.98 million shares over the past 3 months.
Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) trade information
After registering a -0.33% downside in the last session, Foot Locker Inc (FL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 21.34 this Wednesday, 10/11/23, dropping -0.33% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 13.22%, and 20.57% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -44.48%. Short interest in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) saw shorts transact 13.0 million shares and set a 2.51 days time to cover.
In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.
Click here for full details and to join for free
Foot Locker Inc (FL) estimates and forecasts
Looking at statistics comparing Foot Locker Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Foot Locker Inc (FL) shares are -47.85% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -72.93% against -5.30%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -80.30% this quarter before falling -64.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -9.10% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 16 analysts is $1.97 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jan 2024, a total of 16 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.2 billion.
An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 10.03% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -73.14% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -11.19% annually.
FL Dividends
Foot Locker Inc has its next earnings report out between November 16 and November 20. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Foot Locker Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 1.13, with the share yield ticking at 5.37% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.