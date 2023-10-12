Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) Up 29.27% Since 52-Week Low; YTD Fall -44.48% – Here’s What You Need To Do

Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL)’s traded shares stood at 2.98 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.29. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $20.98, to imply a decrease of -0.33% or -$0.07 in intraday trading. The FL share’s 52-week high remains $47.22, putting it -125.07% down since that peak but still an impressive 29.27% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $14.84. The company has a valuation of $1.98B, with an average of 4.02 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.98 million shares over the past 3 months.

Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) trade information

After registering a -0.33% downside in the last session, Foot Locker Inc (FL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 21.34 this Wednesday, 10/11/23, dropping -0.33% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 13.22%, and 20.57% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -44.48%. Short interest in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) saw shorts transact 13.0 million shares and set a 2.51 days time to cover.