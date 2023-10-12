Flowers Foods Inc. (NYSE: FLO) Wednesday’s Performance: Down -2.49% From The Lows, Now What?

Flowers Foods Inc. (NYSE:FLO)’s traded shares stood at 1.32 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.45. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $20.47, to imply a decrease of -3.97% or -$0.84 in intraday trading. The FLO share’s 52-week high remains $30.16, putting it -47.34% down since that peak but still an impressive -2.49% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $20.98. The company has a valuation of $4.32B, with an average of 1.32 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.70 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a -3.97% downside in the latest session, Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 21.73 this Wednesday, 10/11/23, dropping -3.97% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.34%, and -10.67% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -28.79%. Short interest in Flowers Foods Inc. (NYSE:FLO) saw shorts transact 3.78 million shares and set a 2.47 days time to cover.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Flowers Foods Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) shares are -24.65% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -3.94% against 4.90%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 6.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $1.21 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.15 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.14 billion and $1.08 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 6.20% before jumping 6.10% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 8.47% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -3.86% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 2.25% annually.

FLO Dividends

Flowers Foods Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 08 and November 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Flowers Foods Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.89, with the share yield ticking at 4.35% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Flowers Foods Inc. (NYSE:FLO)’s Major holders

Flowers Foods Inc. insiders hold 7.54% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 85.11% of the shares at 92.05% float percentage. In total, 85.11% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 20.22 million shares (or 9.57% of shares), all amounting to roughly $503.15 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 18.46 million shares, or about 8.73% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $459.18 million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund holds roughly 8.36 million shares. This is just over 3.96% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $208.09 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.22 million, or 2.94% of the shares, all valued at about 146.43 million.