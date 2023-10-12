Firstenergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) Stock Falling -2.71% Over A Month – Any Room For Its Value To Rise?

Firstenergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)’s traded shares stood at 1.53 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.48. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $35.18, to imply a decrease of -0.79% or -$0.28 in intraday trading. The FE share’s 52-week high remains $43.31, putting it -23.11% down since that peak but still an impressive 8.53% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $32.18. The company has a valuation of $20.17B, with an average of 4.91 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.43 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Firstenergy Corp. (FE), translating to a mean rating of 2.18. Of 17 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give FE a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.86.