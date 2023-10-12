First Wave BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ: FWBI) Gain Of 20.59% Compared To 52-Week Low; YTD Fall -94.44% – What Should You Do Now?

First Wave BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:FWBI)’s traded shares stood at 0.5 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.63. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.34, to imply an increase of 6.11% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The FWBI share’s 52-week high remains $11.27, putting it -3214.71% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.59% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.27. The company has a valuation of $4.58M, with an average of 0.34 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.60 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for First Wave BioPharma Inc (FWBI), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give FWBI a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.61.

First Wave BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:FWBI) trade information

After registering a 6.11% upside in the latest session, First Wave BioPharma Inc (FWBI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.3658 this Wednesday, 10/11/23, jumping 6.11% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 13.91%, and -21.72% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -94.44%. Short interest in First Wave BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:FWBI) saw shorts transact 0.16 million shares and set a 0.02 days time to cover.

First Wave BioPharma Inc (FWBI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing First Wave BioPharma Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. First Wave BioPharma Inc (FWBI) shares are -85.19% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 85.48% against 12.40%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -103.40% this quarter before jumping 95.50% for the next one.

FWBI Dividends

First Wave BioPharma Inc has its next earnings report out between November 14 and November 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. First Wave BioPharma Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

First Wave BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:FWBI)’s Major holders

First Wave BioPharma Inc insiders hold 0.77% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.65% of the shares at 1.67% float percentage. In total, 1.65% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 16477.0 shares (or 0.12% of shares), all amounting to roughly $26363.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is State Street Corporation with 11797.0 shares, or about 0.09% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $18875.0.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the First Wave BioPharma Inc (FWBI) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 16477.0 shares. This is just over 0.12% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $26363.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1127.0, or 0.01% of the shares, all valued at about 2096.0.