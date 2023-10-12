EQRx Inc (NASDAQ:EQRX) Has Recovered 28.83% So Far, But Another -156.76% Loss Is Possible.

EQRx Inc (NASDAQ:EQRX)’s traded shares stood at 4.04 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.49. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.22, to imply a decrease of -0.45% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The EQRX share’s 52-week high remains $5.70, putting it -156.76% down since that peak but still an impressive 28.83% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.58. The company has a valuation of $1.19B, with an average of 3.0 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.67 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a -0.45% downside in the last session, EQRx Inc (EQRX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.28 this Wednesday, 10/11/23, dropping -0.45% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.91%, and -3.06% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -9.76%. Short interest in EQRx Inc (NASDAQ:EQRX) saw shorts transact 13.37 million shares and set a 4.34 days time to cover.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.10, implying a decrease of -5.71% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.10 and $2.10 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EQRX has been trading 5.41% off suggested target high and 5.41% from its likely low.

EQRx Inc (EQRX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing EQRx Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. EQRx Inc (EQRX) shares are 24.72% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -1.79% against 9.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 11.10% this quarter before falling -300.00% for the next one.

EQRX Dividends

EQRx Inc has its next earnings report out on May 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. EQRx Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

EQRx Inc (NASDAQ:EQRX)’s Major holders

EQRx Inc insiders hold 11.14% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 68.24% of the shares at 76.80% float percentage. In total, 68.24% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Alphabet Inc.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 47.68 million shares (or 9.78% of shares), all amounting to roughly $88.68 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Casdin Capital, LLC with 39.53 million shares, or about 8.11% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $73.52 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the EQRx Inc (EQRX) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 11.59 million shares. This is just over 2.38% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $21.55 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 9.44 million, or 1.94% of the shares, all valued at about 17.55 million.