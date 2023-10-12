Enbridge Inc (NYSE: ENB) Has Succeeded To Excite In 2023, The Stock Is Down -16.87% Year-To-Date

Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)’s traded shares stood at 0.89 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.87. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $32.51, to imply a decrease of -0.93% or -$0.3 in intraday trading. The ENB share’s 52-week high remains $42.12, putting it -29.56% down since that peak but still an impressive 4.55% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $31.03. The company has a valuation of $68.66B, with an average of 5.18 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.69 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Enbridge Inc (ENB), translating to a mean rating of 2.15. Of 20 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ENB a Sell rating. 4 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.45.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) trade information

After registering a -0.93% downside in the latest session, Enbridge Inc (ENB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 32.96 this Wednesday, 10/11/23, dropping -0.93% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.38%, and -5.29% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -16.87%. Short interest in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) saw shorts transact 41.48 million shares and set a 5.88 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $40.66, implying an increase of 20.04% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $36.58 and $46.82 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ENB has been trading -44.02% off suggested target high and -12.52% from its likely low.

Enbridge Inc (ENB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Enbridge Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Enbridge Inc (ENB) shares are -18.82% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 5.09% against -5.40%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -10.00% this quarter before jumping 14.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -13.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $8.35 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $11.12 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $8.66 billion and $10.04 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -3.60% before jumping 10.70% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -5.14% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 0.36% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 3.33% annually.

ENB Dividends

Enbridge Inc has its next earnings report out on November 03. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Enbridge Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 2.62, with the share yield ticking at 8.04% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)’s Major holders

Enbridge Inc insiders hold 0.16% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 53.70% of the shares at 53.79% float percentage. In total, 53.70% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Royal Bank of Canada. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 150.22 million shares (or 7.07% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.87 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 77.09 million shares, or about 3.63% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $2.5 billion.

We also have Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Enbridge Inc (ENB) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2023, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx holds roughly 27.03 million shares. This is just over 1.27% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $876.08 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 16.04 million, or 0.75% of the shares, all valued at about 519.81 million.