Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE: CWK) Is One Stock You Should Watch

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)’s traded shares stood at 4.95 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.41. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.95, to imply an increase of 4.47% or $0.34 in intraday trading. The CWK share’s 52-week high remains $15.63, putting it -96.6% down since that peak but still an impressive 16.48% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.64. The company has a valuation of $1.81B, with an average of 3.44 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.43 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 4.47% upside in the last session, Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.97 this Wednesday, 10/11/23, jumping 4.47% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 17.08%, and -8.83% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -36.20%. Short interest in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) saw shorts transact 19.3 million shares and set a 7.8 days time to cover.

Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Cushman & Wakefield plc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) shares are -17.01% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -56.50% against -10.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -37.20% this quarter before jumping 2.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -33.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $1.66 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.95 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.77 billion and $2.65 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -6.00% before dropping -26.20% in the following quarter.

CWK Dividends

Cushman & Wakefield plc has its next earnings report out between November 01 and November 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)’s Major holders

Cushman & Wakefield plc insiders hold 11.06% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 95.97% of the shares at 107.90% float percentage. In total, 95.97% institutions holds shares in the company, led by TPG GP A, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 34.83 million shares (or 15.33% of shares), all amounting to roughly $284.93 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 25.91 million shares, or about 11.41% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $211.98 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 9.58 million shares. This is just over 4.22% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $88.05 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.7 million, or 2.95% of the shares, all valued at about 65.82 million.