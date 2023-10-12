Core & Main Inc (NYSE: CNM): Is This The Time To Buy?

Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM)’s traded shares stood at 0.83 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.98. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $31.90, to imply an increase of 2.31% or $0.72 in intraday trading. The CNM share’s 52-week high remains $33.32, putting it -4.45% down since that peak but still an impressive 41.22% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $18.75. The company has a valuation of $5.52B, with an average of 1.99 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.45 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Core & Main Inc (CNM), translating to a mean rating of 2.08. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CNM a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.65.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) trade information

After registering a 2.31% upside in the latest session, Core & Main Inc (CNM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 31.97 this Wednesday, 10/11/23, jumping 2.31% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.98%, and 8.61% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 65.20%. Short interest in Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) saw shorts transact 12.0 million shares and set a 5.12 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $37.46, implying an increase of 14.84% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $25.00 and $57.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CNM has been trading -78.68% off suggested target high and 21.63% from its likely low.

Core & Main Inc (CNM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Core & Main Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Core & Main Inc (CNM) shares are 27.14% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -4.69% against 14.00%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -3.00% this quarter before falling -14.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 0.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $1.84 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jan 2024, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.43 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 74.76% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -2.16% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.43% annually.

CNM Dividends

Core & Main Inc has its next earnings report out between December 04 and December 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Core & Main Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM)’s Major holders

Core & Main Inc insiders hold 0.17% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 101.43% of the shares at 101.60% float percentage. In total, 101.43% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 121.8 million shares (or 71.94% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.82 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 8.3 million shares, or about 4.90% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $260.22 million.

We also have Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Core & Main Inc (CNM) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund holds roughly 3.02 million shares. This is just over 1.78% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $94.49 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.88 million, or 1.70% of the shares, all valued at about 90.41 million.