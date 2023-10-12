Commercial Metals Co. (NYSE: CMC) Down -11.15% YTD: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

Commercial Metals Co. (NYSE:CMC)’s traded shares stood at 1.14 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.33. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $42.92, to imply a decrease of -11.22% or -$5.42 in intraday trading. The CMC share’s 52-week high remains $58.09, putting it -35.34% down since that peak but still an impressive 11.25% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $38.09. The company has a valuation of $5.01B, with an average of 0.97 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 759.44K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Commercial Metals Co. (CMC), translating to a mean rating of 2.12. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CMC a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.81.