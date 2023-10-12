Clearmind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: CMND) Down Almost -44.80% In One Month, Long Term Looking Good

Clearmind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:CMND)’s traded shares stood at 61.99 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -2.01. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.23, to imply an increase of 48.39% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The CMND share’s 52-week high remains $9.00, putting it -3813.04% down since that peak but still an impressive 39.13% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.14. The company has a valuation of $3.15M, with an average of 6.89 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 465.79K shares over the past 3 months.

Clearmind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:CMND) trade information

After registering a 48.39% upside in the last session, Clearmind Medicine Inc (CMND) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.3450 this Wednesday, 10/11/23, jumping 48.39% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 32.81%, and -44.80% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -92.84%. Short interest in Clearmind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:CMND) saw shorts transact 0.15 million shares and set a 0.15 days time to cover.