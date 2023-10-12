China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: CPHI) Fell -1792.31% From Highs, What Does The Future Hold?

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI)’s traded shares stood at 1.96 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.87. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.13, to imply an increase of 0.08% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The CPHI share’s 52-week high remains $2.46, putting it -1792.31% down since that peak but still an impressive 15.38% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.11. The company has a valuation of $1.46M, with an average of 0.73 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 979.77K shares over the past 3 months.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI) trade information

After registering a 0.08% upside in the last session, China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.1480 this Wednesday, 10/11/23, jumping 0.08% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.29%, and -10.16% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -86.73%. Short interest in China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI) saw shorts transact 0.16 million shares and set a 0.17 days time to cover.