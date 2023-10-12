Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CRDL) Gain Of 52.13% Compared To 52-Week Low; YTD Rise 84.31% – What Should You Do Now?

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CRDL)’s traded shares stood at 0.93 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.01. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.94, to imply an increase of 2.74% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The CRDL share’s 52-week high remains $1.24, putting it -31.91% down since that peak but still an impressive 52.13% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.45. The company has a valuation of $60.75M, with an average of 0.31 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 205.67K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (CRDL), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CRDL a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.08.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CRDL) trade information

After registering a 2.74% upside in the last session, Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (CRDL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.9400 this Wednesday, 10/11/23, jumping 2.74% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 17.13%, and 2.60% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 84.31%. Short interest in Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CRDL) saw shorts transact 0.25 million shares and set a 1.37 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.77, implying an increase of 75.07% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.20 and $6.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CRDL has been trading -538.3% off suggested target high and -134.04% from its likely low.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (CRDL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Cardiol Therapeutics Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (CRDL) shares are 70.16% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 5.26% against 9.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 20.00% this quarter before jumping 33.30% for the next one.

CRDL Dividends

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc has its next earnings report out in November. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cardiol Therapeutics Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CRDL)’s Major holders

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc insiders hold 4.42% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 14.55% of the shares at 15.22% float percentage. In total, 14.55% institutions holds shares in the company, led by MMCAP International, Inc. SPC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 2.95 million shares (or 4.56% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.63 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is AXS Investments, LLC with 1.3 million shares, or about 2.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $1.16 million.

We also have Investment Managers Ser Tr II-AXS Cannabis ETF and AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (CRDL) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2023, Investment Managers Ser Tr II-AXS Cannabis ETF holds roughly 1.52 million shares. This is just over 2.35% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.02 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.21 million, or 1.86% of the shares, all valued at about 1.08 million.