Boom Or Bust: Where Is Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) Stock Headed Next?

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH)’s traded shares stood at 1.16 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.50. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.25, to imply an increase of 21.34% or $0.22 in intraday trading. The TANH share’s 52-week high remains $7.97, putting it -537.6% down since that peak but still an impressive 33.6% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.83. The company has a valuation of $4.32M, with an average of 34690.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 33.78K shares over the past 3 months.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) trade information

After registering a 21.34% upside in the latest session, Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.4500 this Wednesday, 10/11/23, jumping 21.34% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 30.20%, and -27.75% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -41.87%. Short interest in Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) saw shorts transact 19840.0 shares and set a 0.66 days time to cover.