Boom Or Bust: Where Is Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) Stock Headed Next?

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH)’s traded shares stood at 1.16 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.50. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.25, to imply an increase of 21.34% or $0.22 in intraday trading. The TANH share’s 52-week high remains $7.97, putting it -537.6% down since that peak but still an impressive 33.6% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.83. The company has a valuation of $4.32M, with an average of 34690.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 33.78K shares over the past 3 months.
Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) trade information
After registering a 21.34% upside in the latest session, Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.4500 this Wednesday, 10/11/23, jumping 21.34% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 30.20%, and -27.75% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -41.87%. Short interest in Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) saw shorts transact 19840.0 shares and set a 0.66 days time to cover.
In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.
Click here for full details and to join for free
TANH Dividends
Tantech Holdings Ltd has its next earnings report out in November. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Tantech Holdings Ltd has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.
Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH)’s Major holders
Tantech Holdings Ltd insiders hold 1.33% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.26% of the shares at 2.29% float percentage. In total, 2.26% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 55623.0 shares (or 2.51% of shares), all amounting to roughly $72588.0.
Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund holds roughly 1200.0 shares. This is just over 0.00% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1565.0