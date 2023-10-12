Boom Or Bust: What Are Globus Medical Inc’s (NYSE:GMED) Future Prospects?

Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED)’s traded shares stood at 0.71 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.09. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $53.99, to imply an increase of 1.84% or $0.97 in intraday trading. The GMED share’s 52-week high remains $80.04, putting it -48.25% down since that peak but still an impressive 9.65% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $48.78. The company has a valuation of $7.55B, with an average of 1.38 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.78 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Globus Medical Inc (GMED), translating to a mean rating of 2.47. Of 15 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give GMED a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.54.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) trade information

After registering a 1.84% upside in the latest session, Globus Medical Inc (GMED) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 54.79 this Wednesday, 10/11/23, jumping 1.84% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.10%, and 9.97% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -27.30%. Short interest in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) saw shorts transact 4.44 million shares and set a 1.43 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $67.18, implying an increase of 19.63% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $58.00 and $86.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GMED has been trading -59.29% off suggested target high and -7.43% from its likely low.

Globus Medical Inc (GMED) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Globus Medical Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Globus Medical Inc (GMED) shares are -7.08% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 12.14% against 9.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 8.00% this quarter before jumping 5.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 10.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $268.89 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $290.36 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $254.15 million and $274.5 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 5.80% before jumping 5.80% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 10.99% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 12.41% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 12.20% annually.

GMED Dividends

Globus Medical Inc has its next earnings report out between November 06 and November 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Globus Medical Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED)’s Major holders

Globus Medical Inc insiders hold 1.08% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 98.84% of the shares at 99.93% float percentage. In total, 98.84% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 13.93 million shares (or 13.87% of shares), all amounting to roughly $829.47 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 11.95 million shares, or about 11.90% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $711.6 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Globus Medical Inc (GMED) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 3.64 million shares. This is just over 3.63% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $216.83 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.53 million, or 3.52% of the shares, all valued at about 191.1 million.