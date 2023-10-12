Bionano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ: BNGO) Wednesday – The Stock Is Down -1048.85% Since The Lows, What Comes Next?

Bionano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO)’s traded shares stood at 1.26 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.19. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.62, to imply a decrease of -11.02% or -$0.33 in intraday trading. The BNGO share’s 52-week high remains $30.10, putting it -1048.85% down since that peak but still an impressive 0.38% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.61. The company has a valuation of $80.53M, with an average of 0.46 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 870.24K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Bionano Genomics Inc (BNGO), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BNGO a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $BIOLARGO INC.

Bionano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) trade information

After registering a -11.02% downside in the last session, Bionano Genomics Inc (BNGO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.01 this Wednesday, 10/11/23, dropping -11.02% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.05%, and -26.06% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -82.02%. Short interest in Bionano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) saw shorts transact 5.06 million shares and set a 6.56 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $17.75, implying an increase of 85.24% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $9.00 and $32.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BNGO has been trading -1121.37% off suggested target high and -243.51% from its likely low.

Bionano Genomics Inc (BNGO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Bionano Genomics Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Bionano Genomics Inc (BNGO) shares are -75.69% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 23.91% against 12.30%.

BNGO Dividends

Bionano Genomics Inc has its next earnings report out between November 01 and November 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Bionano Genomics Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 0.61 million shares, or about 1.74% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $0.37 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Bionano Genomics Inc (BNGO) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.89 million shares. This is just over 2.52% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.54 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.41 million, or 1.15% of the shares, all valued at about 0.25 million.