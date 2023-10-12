At Current Prices, Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) Worth A Patient Look?

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)’s traded shares stood at 3.13 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.20. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $64.82, to imply a decrease of -3.66% or -$2.46 in intraday trading. The ZM share’s 52-week high remains $89.67, putting it -38.34% down since that peak but still an impressive 6.74% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $60.45. The company has a valuation of $19.29B, with an average of 3.12 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.50 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM), translating to a mean rating of 2.59. Of 34 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give ZM a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 24 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $Qualtrics International Inc..

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) trade information

After registering a -3.66% downside in the last session, Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 67.89 this Wednesday, 10/11/23, dropping -3.66% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.88%, and -7.76% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -4.31%. Short interest in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) saw shorts transact 15.13 million shares and set a 4.38 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $82.03, implying an increase of 20.98% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $66.00 and $105.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ZM has been trading -61.99% off suggested target high and -1.82% from its likely low.

Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Zoom Video Communications Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM) shares are -3.96% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 6.64% against 19.60%.

ZM Dividends

Zoom Video Communications Inc has its next earnings report out between November 20 and November 24. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)’s Major holders

Zoom Video Communications Inc insiders hold 9.17% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 65.89% of the shares at 72.55% float percentage. In total, 65.89% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 21.7 million shares (or 46.49% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.47 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 13.42 million shares, or about 28.76% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $910.87 million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF holds roughly 8.43 million shares. This is just over 18.07% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $598.95 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.95 million, or 14.90% of the shares, all valued at about 471.97 million.