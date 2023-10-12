At Current Prices, Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CERE) Worth A Patient Look?

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CERE)’s traded shares stood at 1.91 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.45. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $24.40, to imply an increase of 6.97% or $1.59 in intraday trading. The CERE share’s 52-week high remains $35.98, putting it -47.46% down since that peak but still an impressive 19.71% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $19.59. The company has a valuation of $3.84B, with an average of 0.67 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 707.57K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc (CERE), translating to a mean rating of 1.73. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CERE a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.63.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CERE) trade information

After registering a 6.97% upside in the latest session, Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc (CERE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 24.77 this Wednesday, 10/11/23, jumping 6.97% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.49%, and 7.96% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -22.64%. Short interest in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CERE) saw shorts transact 6.78 million shares and set a 9.46 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $34.00, implying an increase of 28.24% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $24.00 and $42.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CERE has been trading -72.13% off suggested target high and 1.64% from its likely low.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc (CERE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc (CERE) shares are -4.31% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -11.21% against 9.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 4.50% this quarter before falling -6.80% for the next one.

CERE Dividends

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc has its next earnings report out between November 06 and November 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CERE)’s Major holders

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc insiders hold 17.51% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 88.78% of the shares at 107.62% float percentage. In total, 88.78% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Bain Capital Investors, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 60.2 million shares (or 38.23% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.46 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 23.49 million shares, or about 14.92% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $569.02 million.

We also have Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc (CERE) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds roughly 5.77 million shares. This is just over 3.66% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $139.72 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.93 million, or 1.22% of the shares, all valued at about 46.72 million.